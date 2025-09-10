Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / EC top brass reviews pan-India SIR preparedness with state poll machinery

EC top brass reviews pan-India SIR preparedness with state poll machinery

There are indications that the exercise would commence later this year ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2026

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A crucial meeting of the Election Commission with its state officials is underway to discuss preparations for a pan-India roll out of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

While senior EC officials are expected to make a presentation on the SIR policy of the Commission, the chief electoral officer of Bihar would share the state's experience in implementing SIR.

This is the third meeting of CEOs after Gyanesh Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February. However, Wednesday's day-long meeting assumes significance as the preparedness of a pan-India SIR are being discussed, officials said.

The Commission has said that after Bihar, SIR will be carried out in the entire country.

 

There are indications that the exercise would commence later this year ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2026.

Also Read

AADHAR, IDENTITY PROOF, ID PROOF

Accept Aadhaar card as 12th document: EC tells Bihar poll authority

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Priyank Kharge seeks court-monitored audit, hackathon of EVM-VVPAT process

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor calls EC's SIR exercise 'essential', urges transparency

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bengal CEO holds internal talks ahead of Election Commission meet in Delhi

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar SIR: Claims, objections can be filed beyond Sept 1, EC tells SC

The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Eventually, the poll authority will begin SIR in the entire country "for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls".

As part of the intense review, poll officials will carry out house-to-house verification to ensure an error-free voters' list.

Amid allegations by opposition parties that the EC has fudged voter data to help the BJP, the poll panel has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters' list.

An additional 'declaration form' has been introduced for a category of applicants seeking to become electors or shifting from outside the state.They will have to undertake that they were born in India before July 1, 1987 and provide any document establishing date of birth and/or place of birth.

One of the options listed in the declaration form is that they were born in India between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004.

They will also have to submit documents about the date/place of birth of their parents.

But Bihar voters list revision has come under attack from opposition parties claiming crores of eligible citizens will be devoid of voting rights for want of documents.

The Supreme Court has asked EC to ensure that no eligible citizen is left behind.

Some of the state chief electoral officers have started putting out voters' list published after the last SIR held in their states.

The website of Delhi CEO has the 2008 voters' list when the last intensive revision took place in the national capital. In Uttarakhand the last SIR took place in 2006 and that year's electoral roll is now on the state CEO website.

The last SIR in states will serve as cut off dates as 2003 voters' list of Bihar is being used by EC for intensive revision.

Most of the states carried out revision of electoral rolls between 2002 and 2004.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS nab two suspected ISIS operatives in joint raid

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, inaugurate projects worth ₹18,000 cr

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Vice President's security placed under CRPF 'Z+' cover after threat review

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission Elections ECI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon