Home / India News / Cabinet approves ₹11,718 cr budget for Census 2027, timeline announced

The Census will be carried out in two phases: the Houselisting and Housing Census between April and September 2026, followed by the Population Enumeration in February 2027

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a budget of ₹11,718.24 crore for conducting the 2027 Census, setting the stage for what is described as the world’s largest administrative and statistical exercise.
 
According to the government, the Census will be carried out in two phases: the Houselisting and Housing Census between April and September 2026, followed by the Population Enumeration in February 2027. 
 
For Ladakh and the snow-bound, non-synchronous regions of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Population Enumeration will be held earlier, in September 2026. 
During the briefing, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that around 3 million field functionaries will carry out the exercise. 
 
 
"The last census was conducted in 2011. The 2021 census could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the next one is scheduled for 2027... This is a massive exercise, and full preparations have been made to conduct it in a well-planned manner, with extensive use of digital technologies," Vaishnaw said.
 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

