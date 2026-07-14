El Niño impact keeps India's hydropower generation weak through July

India's hydropower generation remains constrained in July because of the El Niño effect, which has weakened the country's southwest monsoon, reducing reservoir levels and directly affecting hydropower generation.

In June 2026, hydropower generation declined by around 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), marking the sharpest reduction since February 2024. This trend continued in July, with generation declining by 19 per cent on average compared with the corresponding days last year, according to Central Electricity Authority data.

On July 12, hydropower generation stood at 550.24 million units (MU), declining by 22 per cent Y-o-Y from 706.2 MU on the same day in 2025. It was also nearly 16 per cent below the day's target of 651.20 MU.

From April till July 12, hydropower generation was 43,441.28 MU, down 9 per cent from 47,690.28 MU during the same period last year.

Reservoir storage levels have also fallen compared with last year. Of the 166 reservoirs in the country, 20 are for hydroelectric projects, with a total live storage capacity of 35.299 billion cubic metres. Of these reservoirs, storage was less than or equal to normal in seven, compared with four last year.

“The impact is visible across hydro-rich regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and the Northeast,” said Sambitosh Mohapatra, partner and leader, climate and energy, PwC India.

In addition to affecting hydropower generation, El Niño raises electricity demand due to higher temperatures while also weakening wind generation. “India’s decline in hydropower generation comes at a time of rising electricity demand driven by urbanisation, industry, electric vehicles, data centres and cooling loads,” said Mohapatra.

Peak power demand touched an all-time high of 271 GW in May this year, driven by heatwave conditions and higher cooling demand. It broke the record on four consecutive days within a week in May. Demand trends in June also exceeded last summer’s peak of 243 GW.

Higher demand has also pushed up spot prices. The market clearing price in the day-ahead market on the Indian Energy Exchange jumped 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5.2 per unit in June 2026.

Power demand is expected to grow at around 6 per cent annually over the next four to five years, according to Centrum Institutional Research. Moreover, Power Minister Manohar Lal last week said the country will need to prepare for peak power demand of about 300 GW next year.

With demand growing, reduced hydropower output is forcing greater reliance on coal generation while also weakening grid flexibility.

According to a recent report by S&P Global, India’s hydropower generation fell by 6.3 GW Y-o-Y in June 2026, accounting for almost half of the 13 GW decline in key Asian markets due to El Niño. It added that a 24.3 GW Y-o-Y rise in power demand, combined with a 6.3 GW decline in hydropower generation and a 0.8 GW reduction in gas-fired output, was balanced by a 20.7 GW increase in coal-fired generation, while solar and wind generation rose by a combined 9.4 GW in June.

Hydropower provides rapid ramping capability that helps balance solar and wind generation and meet peak demand. “The key challenge is therefore not energy availability but system flexibility and reliability,” Mohapatra said.

While experts expect July to be better than June in terms of rainfall, it will not be enough to fully reverse the weakness. India Meteorological Department forecasts for June to September point to below-normal rainfall due to continuing El Niño conditions.

However, experts believe that one year's decline should not be interpreted as a structural trend, as hydropower generation has fluctuated significantly over the years. Nevertheless, the country must plan alternative flexible generation options to compensate for the shortfall from below-normal hydropower generation.

Mohapatra said, “India should accelerate pumped hydro storage and battery deployment, expand transmission networks, strengthen demand-side management through smart meters, flexible tariffs and energy efficiency measures, and maintain flexible thermal capacity while building a more climate-resilient and diversified power system.”