Karnataka to set up India's first government-run AI university: Details

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced plans to establish India's first government-driven artificial intelligence (AI) University, alongside a dedicated AI hub, as the state looks to strengthen AI research, talent development and innovation.

At the inauguration of Google I/O Connect India 2026 in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the proposed university would help develop world-class AI talent, promote advanced research, and foster collaboration between academia, industry and government.

The AI University will be developed on a 100-acre campus in Bengaluru, with regional campuses planned in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Mysuru. The accompanying AI hub will function as an incubation centre for startups, companies and academic institutions.

Shivakumar also said the state would unveil a "Karnataka AI policy" to attract investment, build a globally competitive AI ecosystem and support AI startups. He said AI education will be introduced from Class VI onwards to equip students with foundational AI skills, while two next-generation green data centres are planned to bolster the state's digital infrastructure.

Karnataka also plans to build next-generation green data centres along the state’s coast and near Bengaluru to support the AI economy.

Karnataka to become 'AI-native state': DK Shivakumar

Describing AI as the defining technological shift of the current era, the chief minister said Karnataka's vision is to become an "AI-native state" by integrating artificial intelligence into governance and public services.

"AI must help teachers teach better, doctors diagnose diseases earlier, farmers receive better advisory services, citizens access government services with dignity and speed, and small businesses compete confidently," Shivakumar said.

Highlighting Karnataka's technology ecosystem, he said the state contributes nearly 40 per cent of India's software exports and Bengaluru is home to more than 17,000 startups.

He invited Google to deepen its partnership with Karnataka by collaborating on AI solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, urban mobility and governance, while expanding AI learning opportunities and support for startups.