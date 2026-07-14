Centre clears ₹1,647 crore for 28 infra projects in Delhi: What will change

Delhi is set for a major infrastructure push after the Centre approved ₹1,647 crore for 28 projects under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. The funding is expected to accelerate several long-pending transport and civic projects, while also improving connectivity, public services, and urban infrastructure across the national capital.

The announcement comes with an additional ₹756 crore performance incentive for the Delhi government, recognising its efforts to increase capital expenditure using state funds.

What is the ₹1,647 crore package?

The approved funding covers all 28 capital projects proposed by the Delhi government under the SASCI scheme. The initiative provides interest-free financial assistance to states and Union Territories for infrastructure creation, while also rewarding those that undertake reforms and increase investment in capital projects.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta , the projects are aimed at improving Delhi's transport network, civic infrastructure, and public amenities, while ensuring faster execution of key development works.

Some of the key projects include:

Expansion of the Delhi Metro network

Construction of the Barapullah Elevated Corridor

Development of the Karawal Nagar flyover

Installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at DTC depots

Road improvement and connectivity projects across the city

Upgrades to civic infrastructure in areas such as drainage, healthcare, and education

The Barapullah project, which was launched in 2015, has faced years of delays due to land acquisition issues and environmental clearances, and is now expected to open after the completion of its final construction work.

The Karawal Nagar flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion in northeast Delhi and forms part of a wider plan to create a signal-free corridor connecting Wazirabad to the Uttar Pradesh border.

Together, these projects are expected to ease congestion, strengthen public transport, encourage cleaner mobility, and improve access to essential services.

Why the additional ₹756 crore matters

Apart from approving the infrastructure projects, the Centre has sanctioned an additional ₹756 crore incentive after recognising Delhi's increase in capital expenditure—or spending on creating and upgrading public assets such as roads, metro networks, and civic facilities. Under the SASCI framework, such incentives encourage governments to prioritise bigger development projects over routine administrative spending. States and Union Territories receive the funds after meeting the scheme's prescribed conditions and securing approval for eligible project proposals.

How will residents benefit?

Although each project will progress on its own timeline, the overall package is expected to deliver improvements across several areas of daily life. Potential benefits include:

Better road connectivity and reduced traffic bottlenecks

Faster and more convenient public transport through Metro expansion

Improved last-mile connectivity with new road infrastructure

Greater support for electric vehicles through expanded charging facilities

Stronger civic infrastructure, including upgrades to public facilities and urban services

These investments are expected to support Delhi's growing population by expanding infrastructure capacity and improving urban development.

What happens next?

While many of the projects have been discussed for years, the latest approval provides the financial backing needed to move them forward. The approved projects will be implemented by the Transport Department and the Public Works Department (PWD). Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Finance Department to coordinate with the departments responsible for each project so that construction can begin without unnecessary delays. The government has said that faster implementation will ensure residents begin benefiting from the upgraded infrastructure at the earliest.