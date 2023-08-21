Confirmation

Envoys of 6 nations present credentials to Prez Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Those who presented their credentials were Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, the Ambassador of Republic of Colombia

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (Photo ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received credentials from the envoys of six nations, including Australia and the Netherlands, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.
Those who presented their credentials were Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia; and Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ali Achoui, it said.
The statement, issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, said Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil; Philip Green, the High Commissioner of Australia; and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Marie Louisa Gerards also presented their credentials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

