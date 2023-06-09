60 rescued, one injured as major fire breaks in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar

At least 60 residents were rescued and one was injured in a major fire that broke out in a residential building in the congested Zaveri Nazar area of South Mumbai early on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze took place in an old six-storey building at Dhunji Street as people slept around 1.30 a.m.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade teams rushed there to battle the conflagration with the flames engulfing all the floors of the building.

As a precaution, the firemen quickly evacuated the residents using the staircase of an adjacent building even as the ceiling and portions of the stairway started collapsing.

One person, Parag Chakankar, 40, sustained certain minor injuries in the fire, but he was treated and allowed to go.

After a battle of nearly six hours, the blaze was finally extinguished around 8 a.m. Friday and now cooling operations are going on.

--IANS

qn/dpb