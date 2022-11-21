Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

JUST IN
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir, spokesperson of the All Parties United Morcha said

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Farooq Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the All Parties United Morcha (APUM) said on Monday.

The Jammu-based umbrella organisation of nearly a dozen mainstream parties and social organisations called on Abdullah at his residence here and discussed the need to further strengthen coordination among opposition parties to defeat the designs of "communal and divisive forces'', a spokesperson said.

The delegation included leaders of the Congress, the CPM, PDP, IDP and CPI.

According to the spokesperson, Abdullah was in agreement with the delegation that opposition parties should mount a more united and coordinated campaign against attempts to create political and social divisions in society and assured that he would work towards strengthening broader unity to "defeat BJP and its sister concerns''.

The APUM leaders suggested that a joint convention of major opposition parties be held in the near future to send a strong message of opposition unity to which the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister responded positively, the spokesperson said.

The discussions went on for about an hour.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 20:05 IST

