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Home / India News / Fire at ONGC Mumbai High platform injures 10; operations restored

Fire at ONGC Mumbai High platform injures 10; operations restored

10 personnel were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing medical treatment

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The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed | Representative Image: Canva/Free

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday reported a fire incident at its SHP Platform under the Mumbai High Asset, in which 10 personnel sustained minor injuries, even as the blaze was swiftly brought under control and operations were normalised.

In a post on X, the company said the fire broke out at around 5:45 PM at the ONGC's Mumbai High oilfield platform. Emergency response measures were immediately activated, ensuring that the situation was contained without escalation.

"A fire incident was reported at ~17:45 PM at ONGC's SHP Platform, Mumbai High Asset. The situation was promptly brought under control and the fire extinguished," ONGC said.

 

The company confirmed that 10 personnel were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing medical treatment. It added that all injured individuals are stable.

"10 personnel sustained minor injuries and are under medical care. All are stable," the statement read.

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ONGC further said that operations at the platform have been restored to normal following the incident.

"Operations have been normalised. Further updates will follow," it added.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed. More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mumbai Fire accident ONGC oilfield

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

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