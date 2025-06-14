Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fire breaks out in Delhi's CCS building on Janpath Road, no casualties

Fire breaks out in Delhi's CCS building on Janpath Road, no casualties

A call regarding the blaze breaking out on the third floor of the CCS building located on Janpath road was received at 11.13 am, the Delhi Fire Services official (DFS) said

fire, Logix Mall fire

No casualties have been reported so far (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

A fire broke out in the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) building here on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to rush 15 fire tenders, a DFS official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

A call regarding the blaze breaking out on the third floor of the CCS building located on Janpath road was received at 11.13 am, the Delhi Fire Services official (DFS) said.

"We rushed 15 fire tenders to the location and the blaze was doused off by 12.20 pm. No injuries have been reported so far," he added.

The official said the fire broke out in the hall measuring around 12x80 square metres in area. The fire spread across the furniture, fixtures and fittings of the hall, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fire accident fire Delhi fire

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

