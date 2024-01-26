Foreign envoys from Russia, US, Israel wish India on 75th Republic Day

On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, the envoys of various countries, ranging from the United States, Israel and Russia wished India and called for further prospering ties with New Delhi.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti congratulated India and emphasised on building a forward-looking partnership.

"Congratulations India on your 75th Republic Day! As we celebrate this special day at our embassy, let's continue building a forward-looking partnership and a future of even closer ties, shared values, and mutual pride taking," Garcetti posted on X.

He also shared the post of US Embassy in India, which showed the celebrations of Republic Day taking place in the embassy with 'rangoli' and flags.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon congratulated India on the Republic Day with a post in Hindi, and said that the ever-growing India-Israel relationship is built on shared values and mutual respect.

"Best wishes to India! I stand before the grandstand #IndiaGate with heartfelt appreciation for the incredible progress made by India. I join my Indian friends in this celebration of the spirit of unity, diversity and democracy. Our relationship, built on shared values and mutual respect, is growing stronger with each passing year. Jai Hind", he posted on X.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov congratulated India wishing for a bright 'Amrit Kaal' and a strong 'Russia-Bharatiya Dosti' (India-Russia friendship)

"Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!" he posted on X.



Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green congratulated India on the Republic Day, and Australia Day, and hailed the prospering India-Australia ties.

"Wishing Happy Australia Day & Happy Republic Day to everyone celebrating today!" he posted on X.

"On 26th January, we share a day of concurrence, Australia Day and Republic Day in India. In Australia, we think of our indigenious people, who have nurtured our bountiful lands for 60,000 years. We also think of so many immigrants, including many who come as people of Indian origin," envoy Green said in the video message.

"On Republic Day, we think of the great successes of this country since independence. India has become one of Australia's most consequential partners, across security, trade and economics, and as human bridge between Indians who made their homes in Australia," he added.

Notably, Australia also celebrates on January 26 known as 'Australia Day'. It marks the anniversary of the British flag first being hoisted at Sydney Cove in 1788.

Denmark Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane also congratulated India on the Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day to all Indians and friends. May Vijay and Vinay inspire all of us," he posted.

Japan Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki wished India on the Republic Day by posting a video of him waving the tricolour.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for approximately 90 minutes.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at 75th Republic Day celebrations today.

He arrived in Jaipur on Thursday was given a red carpet reception and held bilateral talks with PM Modi and exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues.