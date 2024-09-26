From drones to WFH, Delhi's 21-point winter action plan to tackle pollution

The Delhi government on Wednesday finalised a 21-point ‘Winter Action Plan’ aimed at reducing vehicular pollution in the city.



One of the key measures is encouraging office workers to adopt a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement to decrease the number of private cars on the roads. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that drones will be used to monitor and identify sources of air pollution.

Describing them as urgent measures, Rai said that the odd-even vehicle scheme and the possibility of creating artificial rain will also be implemented if necessary. “We will encourage work from home and a voluntary reduction in the use of private vehicles. If necessary, the odd-even scheme and artificial rains could also be implemented,” he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





का "युद्ध प्रदूषण के विरुद्ध" अभियान जारी रहेगा। यह अभियान "मिलकर चलें-प्रदूषण से लड़े" थीम पर आगे बढ़ेगा।



इस वर्ष दिल्ली सरकार ने 21 सूत्रीय "विंटर ऐक्शन प्लान" बनाया है। पिछले वर्षों की भांति इस वर्ष भी सर्दियों में प्रदूषण के स्तर को कम करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकारका "युद्ध प्रदूषण के विरुद्ध" अभियान जारी रहेगा। यह अभियान "मिलकर चलें-प्रदूषण से लड़े" थीम पर आगे बढ़ेगा।इस वर्ष दिल्ली सरकार ने 21 सूत्रीय "विंटर ऐक्शन प्लान" बनाया है। pic.twitter.com/s6ITGmpnEl September 25, 2024

He also mentioned that guidelines will be established to encourage work-from-home arrangements when appropriate. He also mentioned that guidelines will be established to encourage work-from-home arrangements when appropriate.

To further mitigate vehicle pollution, Rai stated that 360 teams will be tasked with verifying Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and enforcing the prohibition on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years old.



Additionally, traffic police will be stationed on 134 heavily congested roads to alleviate traffic, and alternative routes will be proposed to the public.

GRAP to tackle air pollution

The minister said that the strict implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be activated if pollution levels rise, with efforts being coordinated with the central government and neighboring states.



Rai said that combating air pollution requires collaboration between the government and the public. With the slogan, “Mil kar chale, pradushan se lade” (Work together to fight pollution), he highlighted the need for collective action.

The minister further said that Delhi faced 243 days of poor air quality in 2016, which decreased to 159 days in 2023. “Due to the hard work of Delhiites and the departments concerned, the level of pollution has decreased by about 34.6 per cent. This time, too, Delhi is fully prepared to tackle winter pollution. Under the Winter Action Plan, for the first time, pollution in hotspots in Delhi will be monitored by drones. A six-member special task force has been formed to monitor and prevent pollution,” he said.

Enhancing green cover

The environment minister added that in 2013, Delhi’s green cover was at 20 per cent, rising to 23.06 per cent in 2021. He noted that Delhi now boasts the largest green cover among major cities in the country.

The plan includes five key initiatives: using drones to monitor pollution hotspots, establishing a six-member special task force to combat air pollution, launching an anti-dust campaign starting October 7, awarding the Harit Ratna Award for excellence, and deploying 200 mobile anti-smog guns.



Beginning September 30, the Green War Room will be relaunched in an enhanced format to continuously monitor various environmental indicators in Delhi. An eight-member expert team will evaluate the daily activities of all agencies and devise plans for the following day, Rai said.

More efforts to combat pollution

Launched four years ago, the Green Delhi app has registered a total of 79,974 complaints, with an impressive 88 percent resolved successfully. To combat industrial pollution, 58 teams will conduct inspections across 1,959 registered industrial units in Delhi to ensure adherence to regulations that ban the use of unauthorized and polluting fuels. The teams will also take action against any illegally operating industrial facilities, all of which are now powered by piped natural gas (PNG).



Additionally, a Real-Time Source Apportionment Study will be carried out under the guidance of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to identify pollution sources in real-time.

[With agency inputs]