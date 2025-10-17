Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / FSSAI bans use of 'ORS' on food labels, calls it misleading to consumers

FSSAI bans use of 'ORS' on food labels, calls it misleading to consumers

Use of the term will now be considered misbranded and misleading, and liable for punishment under the FSSAI Act 2006, the regulator said

Photo: fssai.gov.in

However, the direction issued under section 6(5) regarding misleading advertisement and marketing of ORS substitute products, dated April 8, 2022, remains in effect. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all food business operators to immediately stop using the word 'ORS' (Oral Rehydration Solution) in their labelling and advertisements, calling such practices misleading to consumers.

In its October 14 order, the food safety regulator clarified that the use of the term "ORS" in trademarked names or in the naming of any food products - even when accompanied by a prefix or suffix - constitutes a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The latest order withdraws earlier directives issued in July 2022 and February 2024 that had permitted use of the term 'ORS' on food labels, subject to a declaration or warning stating that "the product is not an ORS formula as recommended by WHO".

 

After reviewing the matter, FSSAI concluded that such practices are misleading to consumers through "false, deceptive, ambiguous and erroneous names/label declarations" and are in contravention of the Act.

Use of the term will now be considered misbranded and misleading, and liable for punishment under the FSSAI Act 2006, the regulator said.

"In view of the above, all Food Business Operators are directed to remove the word 'ORS' from their food products, whether used as a standalone term or in combination with any prefix/suffix or as part of the trademark with prefix/suffix in the product name and to ensure strict compliance with the labelling and advertisement requirements prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations framed thereunder," the FSSAI order stated.

However, the direction issued under section 6(5) regarding misleading advertisement and marketing of ORS substitute products, dated April 8, 2022, remains in effect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

