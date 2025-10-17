Friday, October 17, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi urges full probe into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore

Rahul Gandhi urges full probe into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Zubeen Garg's family and the people of Assam have the right to know what happened to him in Singapore.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

The family has lost Zubeen, and they only want the truth to come out, Gandhi said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Zubeen Garg's family and the people of Assam have the right to know what happened to him in Singapore.

The sooner the truth comes out, the better in Zubeen Garg's case, as the family needs closure, Gandhi said, after visiting the singer's family at their Kahilipara residence here.

It is the duty of the Assam government to transparently investigate and tell the family exactly what happened in Singapore, the former Congress president said.

The family has lost Zubeen, and they only want the truth to come out, Gandhi said.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath, Adityanath to flag off 1st batch of BrahMos missiles from Lucknow

GatiShakti

Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates infra projects

Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana to discuss 42% BC reservation issue in October 23 Cabinet meeting

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah calls for J-K statehood restoration to empower elected govt

Bengaluru street, Bengaluru traffic

Karnataka govt approves Bengaluru Business Corridor; to cut traffic by 40%

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Assam Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon