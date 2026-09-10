Gandhinagar construction site accident: 15 workers rescued, 12 hospitalised

Fifteen workers were rescued after a metal slab collapsed at site under construction in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar on Wednesday night, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, adding that the debris-clearing operation would continue through the night to ensure that no one remained trapped.

Sanghavi said 12 of the rescued workers were admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, while three others who did not suffer major injuries were discharged.

"According to the report received just five minutes ago from the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital Superintendent, all 12 individuals currently hospitalised are safe, and none are in critical condition," he said at the accident site.

The accident occurred around 9 pm at the an construction site in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar when a large metal slab collapsed during ongoing construction work.

Sanghavi said teams from the Municipal Corporation, district police, district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were involved in the rescue operation.

He said necessary equipment, including concrete and metal cutters and specialised cranes with lifting capacities of more than 300 tonnes, were deployed at the site.

"The site manager and staffing supervisors have stated that no one remains trapped underneath. Nevertheless, as a safety precaution and to avoid taking any chances, senior administrative officers of the state are present on the ground," Sanghavi said.

"We will continue the operation throughout the night as a precautionary measure. Our teams will thoroughly inspect every corner of the site," he added.

Earlier, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya had said five injured workers were rescued and shifted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. With the latest update, the number of rescued workers has risen to 15.

The administration is continuing to clear the collapsed metal structure and debris to ascertain that no worker remains trapped underneath, officials said.