Action will be taken as per law in Nagamangala incident: K'taka Minister

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that the attack on the Lord Ganesha procession was a "well-planned attack." Photo: Pexels

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara on Saturday said that action would be taken as per law against those found guilty in the Nagamangala incident. On Wednesday, a riot broke out in Nagamangala, Mandya district, Karnataka, following allegations of stone-pelting at a Ganpati immersion procession. Parameshwara also said the state government would consider the BJP's fact-finding committee report on Nagamangala if it revealed any new information. "Let them (BJP) form a fact-finding team (for the Nagamangala incident) and tell us also the facts. As per law, action will be taken. Police are also looking into it. Let them also find out and tell us; we will also take it if there is something missed out from our investigation; if there is truth in it, we will take cognizance of it," Parmeshwara told ANI.

On Thursday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that the attack on the Lord Ganesha procession was a "well-planned attack."

"It is a very unfortunate decision and their role of the government is very unfortunate... It was a well-planned attack on the procession of Lord Ganesha... In spite of that, the Congress government says that it is not communal violence... They are trying to protect the people involved in such heinous acts," Joshi said.

On September 13, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigate the Nagamangala incident in which a riot broke out over allegations of stone-pelting at a Ganpati immersion procession in Nagamangala in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday.

"Siddaramaiah is against the Hindus, he is only appeasing the minorities. I demand the arrest of the culprits. Only Hindus have been arrested in this incident. An inquiry should be launched into this incident. NIA should probe this incident to bring out the truth," Karandlaje said.

Following the riots, Mandya District Collector Kumar said that fifty-four people were taken into custody and sufficient security force was deployed as precautionary measures.

"The situation is under control. We have deployed sufficient force and taken all precautionary measures. We have declared a holiday for schools and colleges today. Fifty-four people have been arrested in this incident. We are assessing the damages," Mandya DC Dr Kumar told ANI.

As per the Mandya Police, seven bikes and six small shops were burnt, and a total of 15 bikes and a car were slightly damaged during the incident.