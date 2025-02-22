Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ghost department in Punjab? Minister held fake portfolio for 20 months

Ghost department in Punjab? Minister held fake portfolio for 20 months

AAP minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal managed a non-existent department for 20 months, a Punjab govt notification reveals, sparking sharp criticism from the Opposition

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Photo/X)

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was found to have been overseeing a department that did not actually exist for nearly 20 months, according to a report by The Tribune, which cited a gazette notification issued by the state’s chief secretary.  
 
The notification stated, “In partial modification of the previous Punjab govt notification regarding the allocation of portfolios, among ministers, the department of administrative reforms earlier allotted to Dhaliwal is not in existence as on date.”  
 
Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party leader will now exclusively handle the NRI affairs portfolio in the Punjab cabinet. The notification further mentioned that the revision of Dhaliwal’s portfolio, as directed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took effect on February 7.  
 
 
Dhaliwal initially managed the agriculture and farmers' welfare portfolio before being reassigned to the administrative reforms department during a Cabinet reshuffle in May 2023. Despite another reshuffle in September 2024, he continued to be in charge of the department, which only existed on paper.  
 
Sources cited by The Tribune revealed that the administrative reforms department had neither staff nor any recorded meetings.  

Also Read

Pradeep Bhandari

BJP slams AAP after minister ran non-existent dept for 20 months in Punjab

Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals gets Rs 14.08 cr demand from GST authority in Punjab

students, student, School students

Punjab govt launches career counselling initiative for class 12 students

Punjab police

Punjab Police crackdown on corruption, malpractices: 52 officials dismissed

Punjab CEO, Sibin C

Punjab CEO asks political parties to appoint booth level agents by Feb 28

 
Recently, Dhaliwal has also been in the news in his capacity as the NRI affairs minister, particularly for handling cases related to deportees from the United States arriving in Amritsar.  
 

Opposition reactions  

 
Reacting to the revelation, BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised the Punjab government. In a post on X, Malviya said, “You can imagine the crisis in Punjab government if it took nearly 20 months to realise that a department assigned to one of its prominent ministers never actually existed. Arvind Kejriwal is a charlatan who must be banished from public life.”  
 
Pradeep Bhandari, the BJP’s national spokesperson, also condemned the AAP-led government, stating, “AAP has made Governance in Punjab a joke! The AAP Minister ran a department for 20 months which never existed! Imagine for 20 months, the CM did not even know that a minister was running a ‘NON EXISTENT DEPARTMENT.’”  
 
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also criticised the situation, saying, “Governance AAP-Punjab style. Allocate non-existent departments to ministers who themselves are ignorant of the portfolios they hold. All this is happening because ministers have no role in governance as the govt is being run in remote control from Delhi.”

More From This Section

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with PM Narendra Modi

LIVE News: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi at his residence

Election, Punjab Election, gram panchayat elections

Govt to hold workshops on making panchayats women-friendly on March 4-5

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM on 3-day visit to MP, Bihar, Assam, to inaugurate development projects

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura has started using AI to identify tax evaders, says CM Manik Saha

SLBC Tunnel in Telangana

6 workers feared trapped after SLBC tunnel roof collapses in Telangana

Topics : Punjab Punjab Government AAP government AAP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon