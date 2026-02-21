Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi's Red Fort to stay open all week, no more closure on Mondays: ASI

Delhi's Red Fort to stay open all week, no more closure on Mondays: ASI

The ASI official said since the issuance of the recent order, it has already come into force, and the fort site in old Delhi was open on February 16

Red Fort

Red Fort (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Red Fort complex in Delhi shall now remain open to visitors on all days of the week, including Monday, authorities of the Archaeological Survey of India said.

Earlier, the Mughal-era monument which also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, used to be closed on Monday of every week.

"An order has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), recently according to which Red Fort in Delhi will be open on all days of week, including Monday," a senior official said.

The ASI official said since the issuance of the recent order, it has already come into force, and the fort site in old Delhi was open on February 16.

 

The order, dated February 13 has been signed by the director general of the ASI, which administers centrally protected monuments in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

