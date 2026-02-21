Delhi's Red Fort to stay open all week, no more closure on Mondays: ASI

The Red Fort complex in Delhi shall now remain open to visitors on all days of the week, including Monday, authorities of the Archaeological Survey of India said.

Earlier, the Mughal-era monument which also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, used to be closed on Monday of every week.

"An order has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), recently according to which Red Fort in Delhi will be open on all days of week, including Monday," a senior official said.

The ASI official said since the issuance of the recent order, it has already come into force, and the fort site in old Delhi was open on February 16.

The order, dated February 13 has been signed by the director general of the ASI, which administers centrally protected monuments in the country.