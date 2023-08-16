Confirmation

'Good governance' meaningless if people don't get justice on time: UP CM

"It is important to understand the nature of crime today and what society demands, and thereby, we need to prepare ourselves accordingly," he told the students

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said words like good governance and democracy become meaningless if people don't get justice on time and justice isn't accessible or affordable to them.
Interacting with students of the first academic session 2023-2024 of the UP State Forensic Science Institute at his residence here, he also said it is important to understand the nature of crime today and then prepare accordingly.
"In society, words like good governance, democracy become meaningless, if people don't receive justice on time and justice isn't accessible or affordable to people. If the common people lose trust in the constitutional institutions and administrative system, such words have no meaning," Adityanath said.
He said that the state government has established the UP State Forensic Science Institute and MoUs are being signed with top forensic institutions to provide the best facilities.
"It is important to understand the nature of crime today and what society demands, and thereby, we need to prepare ourselves accordingly," he told the students.
It's a matter of joy that the first batch with five courses is starting today. Along with the Home Department, the people associated with the institute have to establish it as a world class institute, he said.

On this occasion, the chief minister also got introduced to all the teachers and students of the institute.
He said that new age courses will be introduced and the selection of the best faculty will be ensured at the institute.
Most cases of cybercrime have been found in Jamtara of Jharkhand and Mewat near the national capital. Instead of channelling their energy in a positive direction, people in these areas have turned towards negativity, resulting in the adoption of new and harmful methods in this field, he said.
While advocating for forensic technology, that back in 2017 when his government came into power and the rate of cybercrime was on the rise, he said, "We emphasised the need to address this issue seriously at that time, and even today, we feel the shortage of experts in this field."

We believe that there should not only be cyber help desks in every district and police station but also experts to support them. The same situation applies to FSL labs as well. There's a shortage of scientists and technicians. This isn't just a problem in Uttar Pradesh, but across the country, he added.
The chief minister instructed the students to prepare themselves to cultivate the habit of thinking two steps ahead.
You need to broaden your perspective. If you have the ability to think two steps ahead of anyone challenging anti-social, anti-national, or law and order matters, then you can control it. If you're two steps behind, it will control you, he said.
He mentioned the need for observing the nature of crimes in different districts, ranges, and zones.
We need to identify the prevailing patterns of crimes in each area and deploy individuals trained to handle those specific situations. If we approach this as a campaign, the results will be similar to what we have achieved through law and order measures, he said.
"AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning courses will be introduced in this field and new age courses will be made available," he said.
He told the students that their role will be crucial in maintaining the rule of law and good governance and that they should consider themselves fortunate to begin their career with the first batch of this institution.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon