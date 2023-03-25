JUST IN
Business Standard

Perception of UP changed under BJP, state growing in all sectors: CM Yogi

People's perception of Uttar Pradesh as a "mafia and gunda raj" has changed in the six-year rule of the BJP and the state is registering growth in all sectors

Topics
Lok Sabha | BJP | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

People's perception of Uttar Pradesh as a "mafia and gunda raj" has changed in the six-year rule of the BJP and the state is registering growth in all sectors under the double-engine government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Adityanath was speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary of his government's second term. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and the BJP's state unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and others were present on the occasion.

During his address, Adityanath said the highlights of the government's achievements in the past six years are being presented by public representatives in all the state's 403 assembly constituencies.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for 'mahotsava (festivals)' and not mafia," he said at a press conference.

"Unlike in the past, when officials were shuffled like a pack of cards, district magistrates are completing their full terms and are providing benefits of the government's schemes to all sections of society," he added.

Adityanath has become the state's longest-serving chief minister in continuity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while attending an event in Varanasi on Friday, had congratulated Adityanath on this achievement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 14:23 IST

