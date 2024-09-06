Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt constitutes experts panel for technical review of tunnel projects

Govt constitutes experts panel for technical review of tunnel projects

The panel comprises experts from ONGC, RVNL and THIDCL for tendering expert advice during the appraisal of long tunnel (length of more than 1.5 km) projects

Nechiphu Tunnel

Nechiphu Tunnel. Representative image. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has constituted a panel of experts for the technical review of tunnel projects on National Highways.
According to a communication by the ministry, the panel comprises experts from ONGC, RVNL and THIDCL for tendering expert advice during the appraisal of long tunnel (length of more than 1.5 km) projects.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Proposals for long tunnel projects (length of more than 1.5 km) on NHs must be submitted to the Director General (Road Development) for technical review and obtaining expert advice from an advisory panel well before submitting the proposal for appraisal of Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) and Standing Finance Committee (SFC), it stated.
 
In the communication to states, NHAI and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation, among others, the ministry stated that the proposal must include details of geological studies, alignment report, design of tunnels, safety measures during operations along with cost estimates.
"The recent mishaps during construction of tunnels, noteworthy being the Silkyaa tunnel episode, have highlighted the urgent need for a review of investigation' design and construction of tunnel projects to identify and resolve the problems and also for ensuring compliance to national and international guidelines at the time of preparation of DPR," it added.
A total of 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12, 2023. The workers were rescued on November 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Bullet shells, shattered vehicles: Aftermath of attack on Army in Kathua

Highways

Road execution likely to dip by up to 10% in FY25, says CareEdge

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

No road, no vote: villagers puts up banner outside Amethi ahead of polls

Wall Street

US markets open muted after weaker than expected August payrolls data

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Amit Shah releases BJP's poll manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Topics : Road Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon