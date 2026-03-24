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Home / India News / Govt extends India-UAE CEPA gold import license validity till June 30

Govt extends India-UAE CEPA gold import license validity till June 30

Under the India-UAE comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), India has granted quota-based duty concessions on gold imports under the tariff rate quota (TRQ)

Gold prices

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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The government on Tuesday extended the validity of licences issued for gold import at quota-based duty concession under a free trade pact with the UAE till June 3 amid the West Asian crisis.

Under the India-UAE comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), India has granted quota-based duty concessions on gold imports under the tariff rate quota (TRQ).

"In view of the prevailing geopolitical developments affecting global trade and logistics, and with a view to facilitating importers, the Director General of Foreign Trade, hereby extends the validity of TRQ Authorisations issued in the financial year 2025-26, for import of Gold, issued under the India-UAE CEPA, from the existing validity of March 31, 2026 up to June 30, 2026," a government public notice said.

 

The pact came into force in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : UAE gold imports United Arab Emirates

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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