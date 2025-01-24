Business Standard

Govt stops imports of herbicide Glufosinate priced below Rs 1,289 per kg

Govt stops imports of herbicide Glufosinate priced below Rs 1,289 per kg

However, if the prices are above this value, imports are allowed without any restriction

Products under the restricted category need a licence from the government. | File Image

Press Trust of India
The government on Friday imposed restrictions on imports of herbicide Glufosinate priced below Rs 1,289 per kg, with a view to discourage inbound shipments of the chemical.

However, if the prices are above this value, imports are allowed without any restriction.

"Import of Glufosinate and its salts (purity - minimum 95 per cent) is restricted for CIF value below Rs 1,289 per kg. However, import of Glufosinate and its salts is free if CIF value is Rs 1,289 per kg and above," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

CIF value (cost, insurance, and freight) is a trade term used in international commerce to determine the total value of goods being imported.

 

Products under the restricted category need a licence from the government.

The import of the herbicide stood at US$ 177 million during April-November this fiscal. It was US$ 238.13 million in 2023-24. During the first eight months of this fiscal, India imported Glufosinate mainly from China (US$ 58.72 million), US (US$ 46 million) and Israel (US$ 30.50 million).

Topics : indian government India imports

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

