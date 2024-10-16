Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt to withdraw NSG commandos from VVIP protection; all you need to know

Govt to withdraw NSG commandos from VVIP protection; all you need to know

The NSG, internationally recognised for its expertise in counter-terrorism, is undergoing a rationalisation process overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs

NSG

The move is aimed at allowing the NSG to concentrate on its core mission — conducting specialised anti-terror operations. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government has confirmed the deadline for withdrawing the elite National Security Guard (NSG) from providing protection to all VVIPs. Within the next two months, NSG commandos currently assigned to VVIP security will be redeployed.

A senior government official told News18 that the latest directive requires the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over the protection of nine high-profile individuals, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The transfer of responsibilities is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

CRPF to take over VVIP security

Reports about the NSG's restructuring have been circulating for some time, and the decision to remove its VVIP protection wing marks the second significant change in security arrangements for high-ranking officials. Previously, the Narendra Modi administration had restricted the Special Protection Group (SPG) to guarding only the Prime Minister of India.

A recent order from the government indicates that the CRPF, which already provides security to prominent figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family, will soon assume responsibility for the protection of the remaining VVIPs. 

Leaders, such as former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, ex-Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, and Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, are also currently under NSG protection. The CRPF is expected to conduct assessments of troop requirements and threat perceptions before taking over their security.

NSG to refocus on special operations

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto

LIVE news: Bajaj Auto's Q2 net profit up 9.2% at Rs 2,005 cr on higher domestic sales

Air India Express

No bomb found aboard Air India Express plane, says Singapore police

Akasa Air

Akasa Air's Bengaluru flight diverted due to bomb threat, 12th in 3 days

Flight, plane, Airplane

Accused behind threat messages being identified: Civil aviation secretary

Air India

Plane carrying stranded AI passengers from Iqaluit airport lands in US


The NSG, internationally recognised for its expertise in counter-terrorism, is undergoing a rationalisation process overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The decision to discontinue its VVIP protection duties follows multiple discussions within the Union Home Ministry. The move is aimed at allowing the NSG to concentrate on its core mission — conducting specialised anti-terror operations.

Top sources have confirmed that the NSG will transition into a specialised force, with its primary focus on high-stakes anti-terror missions rather than the protection of political leaders.

Also Read

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Govt orders withdrawal of NSG commandos from VIP security, CRPF to replace

B Srinivasan

Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan appointed as NSG Director General

army personnel

VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn

Sandeshkhali raids

TMC alleges BJP-CBI-NSG conspiracy in Sandeshkhali raid, writes to EC

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India reiterates opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO meet

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rajnath Singh NSG VVIP security CRPF VIP security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon