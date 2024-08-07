Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Best wishes to share with with your loved ones

Hariyali Teej is a significant festival celebrated in Hinduism. The date of the festival varies depending on the lunar calendar, but it is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana (July-August), just before Nag Panchami. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It celebrates the gathering of the divine couple after Parvati's long penance. On this day, women worship and pray to Goddess Parvati for a happy marriage. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The monsoon season also begins on Hariyali Teej, hence the name "Haryali," which means "greenery." As indicated by the Drik Panchang, this year Hariyali Teej falls on August 7, 2024.

Happy Teej 2024: Wishes and Messages

• May the magic of Teej bring lots of happiness, love, and joy to your life. Happy Teej. Wishing you and your life partner a very blissful married life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

• Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hariyali Teej.

• On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Devi Parvati bless you and your spouse with happiness, peace, good health, wealth, and prosperity.

• It is that time of the year when you express your gratitude to the Gods above for your happy married life. And we hope you continue to have a loving and caring marriage in the years to come. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Hariyali Teej.

• Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hariyali Teej filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

• I hope Pravati accepts your prayers and fasting and blesses you and your family with happiness and health. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings.

• Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

• May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

• This Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati Ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Happy Hariyali Teej.