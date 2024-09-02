Happy Teachers' Day 2024: Significance, celebration and more about Sept 5

By imparting essential knowledge and pointing us in the right direction, teachers play an irreplaceable role in our lives. To recognise and celebrate their contributions, Teachers’ Day is observed throughout India on September 5 every year. India observes National Teachers' Day to commemorate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, recognising his enormous contributions and accomplishments. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Born on September 5, 1888, Dr. Radhakrishnan served as the President of India and was a recognized researcher, scholar, and Bharat Ratna awardee. Happy Teachers’ Day 2024: Why do we celebrate? Dr. Radhakrishnan, who was born into a poor Telugu Brahmin family, received all of his education through scholarships. He published "The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore" in 1917 after receiving a master's degree in philosophy. He also held the position of Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936, and in 1939, he succeeded Madan Mohan Malviya as Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Dr. Radhakrishnan was a beloved teacher and a brilliant student throughout his life. When he was India's second president in 1962, his students approached him to mark his birthday with a special event. Radhakrishnan, however, requested that September 5 be designated as Teachers' Day to honour the teachers' significant contributions to society.

How do we celebrate Teachers' Day?

Schools and higher education institutions in India celebrate Teachers' Day with great enthusiasm to honour their teachers. The day is celebrated with a variety of activities at educational establishments and schools to highlight the significance of teachers and recognize their contributions to a variety of educational fields. Heartfelt notes, cards made by hand, or cakes are common ways that students show their appreciation to their teachers.

Happy World Teachers' Day 2024: Quotes to share

• "If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher." - Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

• "Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counsellors, and the most patient of teachers." - Charles W. Eliot.

• "Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students." - Solomon Ortiz.

• "The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward.

• "Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than those who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well." - Aristotle.