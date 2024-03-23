Haryana CM Saini allocates portfolios, keeps home ministry with himself

Over a week after Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the chief minister and days after he expanded his cabinet, Haryana Council of Ministers on Friday were allocated portfolios, with Saini keeping the key Home Department.

The portfolios were allocated late Friday night.

According to a government order, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will keep the Home, Revenue and Disaster Management, Youth Empowerment, Information and Public Relations and Languages and Culture, Mines and Geology and Foreign Cooperation departments.

Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal has also got key Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Heritage and Tourism, Parliamentary Affairs department.