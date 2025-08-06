Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Head of Sambhal's Jama Masjid Management booked for violating orders

Head of Sambhal's Jama Masjid Management booked for violating orders

An FIR was lodged at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on Tuesday on a complaint from Sub-Inspector Ashish Tomar against Zafar Ali, the chairman of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee

Zafar Ali, Jama Masjid president

Following Ali's release, a 40-km roadshow was taken out from Moradabad to Sambhal. Several events to welcome him, including flower showers on the convoy, were held along the route. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

A case has been registered against the chairman of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee and several others for allegedly taking out a celebratory procession in Sambhal following his release from jail, police said here on Wednesday.

An FIR was lodged at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on Tuesday on a complaint from Sub-Inspector Ashish Tomar against Zafar Ali, the chairman of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee, along with Sarfaraz, Tahir, Haider and 50 to 60 unidentified people for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, a police statement said. 

Ali was in jail in connection with the violence that occurred during the survey of the Jama Masjid in this Uttar Pradesh district last year. He was released from the Moradabad jail on August 1, the police statement said.

 

Following Ali's release, a 40-km roadshow was taken out from Moradabad to Sambhal. Several events to welcome him, including flower showers on the convoy, were held along the route. 

Police took suo-motu cognisance of videos of the procession that went viral on social media platforms and initiated legal proceedings against those involved.

Violence erupted during the survey of the Mughal-era mosque on November 24 last year, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to 29 police personnel.

Police booked Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and Ali in connection with the violence, besides lodging an FIR against 2,750 unidentified people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

