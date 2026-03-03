Holi 2026: Delhi Metro schedule, start and end timings on festival day

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings for Holi on March 4, 2026. Passengers planning their journeys are advised to check the updated schedule to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Delhi Metro commuters should take note. The(DMRC) has revised train timings for Holi on March 4, 2026. Passengers planning their journeys are advised to check the updated schedule to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

On the day of Holi, metro services on all lines will begin at 2:30 pm from terminal stations instead of operating in the morning. Regular services will resume across the network after 2:30 pm.

More about the Metro timings in Holi 2026

Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services would run from 5 to 10 p.m. on the occasion of Holi, according to a Times Now report. On the day of the celebration, the trains will not run in the morning or afternoon. But after 5 p.m., regular operations will resume.

All Delhi Metro corridors, including the Airport Express Line, will be subject to the updated schedule. This permits employees and passengers to witness the celebration while guaranteeing consistency in operations.

Reason behind the changed metro timings in Holi 2026

Since there is little use of public transit during the early celebrations, metro services are always partially suspended or delayed on Holi morning to maintain safety and efficient operations. The changed timing allows operational staff to participate in the celebrations while adhering to security procedures.

Holi, the festival of colours, will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. On Monday, March 2, 2026, the traditional bonfire ceremony known as Holika Dahan was held.