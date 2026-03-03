Holi 2026: Delhi Metro schedule, start and end timings on festival day
Delhi Metro services will begin late in the day on Holi. On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, train operations on all lines will start at 2:30 pm. After the delayed start, services will function normally
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Delhi Metro commuters should take note. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings for Holi on March 4, 2026. Passengers planning their journeys are advised to check the updated schedule to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
On the day of Holi, metro services on all lines will begin at 2:30 pm from terminal stations instead of operating in the morning. Regular services will resume across the network after 2:30 pm.
More about the Metro timings in Holi 2026
Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services would run from 5 to 10 p.m. on the occasion of Holi, according to a Times Now report. On the day of the celebration, the trains will not run in the morning or afternoon. But after 5 p.m., regular operations will resume.
All Delhi Metro corridors, including the Airport Express Line, will be subject to the updated schedule. This permits employees and passengers to witness the celebration while guaranteeing consistency in operations.
Reason behind the changed metro timings in Holi 2026
Since there is little use of public transit during the early celebrations, metro services are always partially suspended or delayed on Holi morning to maintain safety and efficient operations. The changed timing allows operational staff to participate in the celebrations while adhering to security procedures.
Holi, the festival of colours, will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. On Monday, March 2, 2026, the traditional bonfire ceremony known as Holika Dahan was held.
More From This Section
Topics : Delhi Metro metro cities New Delhi Holi
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 6:07 PM IST