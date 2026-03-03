Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to clarify his stand on assassination of Khamenei

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to clarify his stand on assassination of Khamenei

His remarks come days after Iran confirmed that its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been assassinated in targeted strikes carried out the previous day by the United States and Israel

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi said escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran are pushing a fragile region toward wider conflict

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 2:24 PM IST
Amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak up and answer as to whether he supports the assassination of a head of state as a way to define the world order.

He said the unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran's attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned.

"Silence now diminishes India's standing in the world," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X.

His remarks come days after Iran confirmed that its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been assassinated in targeted strikes carried out the previous day by the United States and Israel.

 

Gandhi said escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran are pushing a fragile region toward wider conflict.

Crores of people, including nearly a crore Indians, face uncertainty, he said.

"While security concerns are real, attacks that violate sovereignty will only worsen the crisis. The unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran's attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned. Violence begets violence -- dialogue and restraint remain the only path to peace," the former Congress chief said.

"India must be morally clear. We should have the courage to speak plainly in defence of international law and human lives. Our foreign policy is rooted in sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes -- and it must remain consistent," Gandhi said.

He said PM Modi must speak up.

Does he support the assassination of a head of state as a way to define the world order, Gandhi asked.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

