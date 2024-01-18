Sensex (    %)
                        
How to reach Ayodhya to experience Ram Mandir aura, check the best routes

If you are planning to visit Ayodhya to experience the spiritual journey of Ram Mandir. Here's your guide about how to reach Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent construction of Ram Mandir significantly attracted pilgrims' and tourists' attention to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It has become a sacred destination for pilgrims, and everyone is excited to witness the grandeur of this architectural marvel.

If you are also planning to visit the sacred place and want to know the best routes to reach Ayodhya to get a seamless experience. Here's the complete guide.
How to reach Ayodhya?

By Air

If you are planning to visit Ayodhya via flight, you can land at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, which is connected to major airports in the country. You can take a short drive or taxi ride, which will take you to the Ram Mandir. 

You can also choose to land at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and then take a taxi or bus service to reach Ayodhya Ram Temple covering a distance of 130 kilometres.

In case you are travelling from abroad, you can take a flight to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport or New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to reach Ayodhya. However, there are some international flights which are directly connected to Lucknow.

By Trains

One of the easiest ways to reach Ayodhya is via train from across the country. There are many railway stations which are connected to Ayodhya. The Indian Railways announced special trains beyond Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat reaching Ayodhya Junction with various local transport options available to take you to the Ram Mandir.

By Road

Another best way to reach out to Ayodhya is via Road trip. Ayodhya offers a unique blend of adventure and spirituality. There are highways connecting Ayodhya to the nearby cities, which will allow you to panoramic landscapes of Uttar Pradesh. 

It would take you 8 to 10 hours to reach Ayodhya from New Delhi, which allows you to explore traditions and culture along the way.

There are many ways to reach Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. You can choose local transport like auto rickshaws and cycle rickshaws, which are readily available. The temple is located on the Sarayu River, which will offer you a spiritual experience of Ram Temple.

Topics : Ayodhya case Ram temple Ayodhya

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

