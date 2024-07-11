IJMA expresses concern over violent assaults on management personnel in WB

IJMA also raised concerns over incidents of vandalism that have endangered the "security of the infrastructure and machinery" at the jute mills. | Photo: PTI

The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) has written to West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, expressing grave concern over incidents of "violent assault on management personnel and unlawful strikes" at member mills.

In the recent letter, IJMA highlighted the issue of worker indiscipline and "attempts by the management to ensure discipline and enhance productivity being repeatedly opposed by a section of workers with the help of trade union representatives".

The letter said that there was a violent assault on management personnel and unlawful strikes at Alliance Mills (Lessees) Ltd recently.

The association stated that these incidents have "created an atmosphere of panic and uncertainty amongst the managerial and supervisory personnel of the mills," leading to a reluctance among them to attend to their duties.



This has resulted in a significant decline in production and productivity in the affected jute mills.

IJMA also raised concerns over incidents of vandalism that have endangered the "security of the infrastructure and machinery" at the jute mills, which have been "relentlessly struggling for survival against all predicaments".

The association has urged the state government to "intervene by taking strict action against trade unions that are wrongfully inciting workers", and to sensitise the local administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure prompt action whenever such incidents are reported by the management.

The IJMA expressed hope that the state government's immediate intervention will "instill confidence in the management of the jute mills and facilitate the growth and development of the industry".