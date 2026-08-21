MPD-2047 proposes 41-62 acres for Delhi's semiconductor, drone, AI hubs

Delhi’s Department of Information Technology has sought 41-62 acres of land for four technology and digital infrastructure initiatives as the national capital seeks to position itself as a hub for digital innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor and electronics development, drone technologies and future-ready governance.

The proposals form part of the department’s service plan incorporated into the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047), which was notified on Thursday. The initiatives aim to strengthen Delhi’s technology ecosystem and digital governance capabilities.

Four projects, up to 62 acres of land

According to the plan, the indicative land requirement for the four projects is:

The semiconductor and electronics ecosystem is the largest component, potentially accounting for nearly half or more of the total land requirement. The land requirement is indicative at this stage. The Master Plan-2047 does not identify specific locations for the projects.

What the technology push entails

The proposed infrastructure follows the vision outlined in the Delhi Budget 2026-27 and the broader objective of strengthening the city’s technology ecosystem.

The four initiatives are:

Semiconductor and Electronics Ecosystem, under the proposed Semiconductor Policy 2026-27

Drone Ecosystem and Innovation Initiative, under the proposed Drone Policy 2026-27

DISHA (Digital Innovation & Smart Hub for Advancement)

AI-enabled State Data Centre and Government Cloud Infrastructure

ALSO READ: Delhi Master Plan 2047 eyes private investment for 4 mn affordable homes The department expects the initiatives to contribute to Delhi’s digital economy and technology ecosystem, strengthen strategic infrastructure capabilities and support a future-ready governance architecture.

Master Plan proposes integrated technology zone

The Master Plan-2047 also proposes an integrated ‘Technology & Innovation Zone’ that could bring together AI, semiconductors, drones, start-ups, digital governance and advanced computing ecosystems. However, the plan does not identify a location for the proposed zone. Instead, it calls for suitable land parcels to be identified and allocated.

Technology push fits wider economic strategy

The technology proposals are part of the wider economic development strategy envisaged under MPD-2047. The plan seeks to enhance Delhi’s economic potential by creating employment opportunities and supporting diverse workspaces to meet evolving needs. It aims to promote the formal economy, make provisions for the informal sector and encourage the development of non-polluting industries.

Another focus is the development of the knowledge and cyber economy, covering the cyber and digital economy, high-tech robotics and electronics, knowledge and innovation, and research and development. Under its economic hub strategy, the plan proposes developing identified areas to attract investment and improve the availability of workspaces.

Shift towards high-value, cleaner industry

The plan envisages Delhi evolving into a clean, innovation-driven industrial ecosystem anchored in sustainability, high-value manufacturing and services. It prioritises green industries, electronics, electric vehicles, circular economy enterprises and knowledge-based sectors, while seeking to phase out polluting activities.

Improved digital and telecommunications infrastructure, according to the plan, would further support the growth of newer and niche economies and increase the contribution of data-enabled technologies to Delhi’s gross domestic product.

Key questions remain unanswered

Despite the ambitious technology vision, several aspects of the proposed projects remain unresolved.

The Master Plan-2047 does not specify where the required 41-62 acres will be located, whether the four projects will be co-located or when land will be allotted. It also does not provide project costs, implementation timelines or clarity on which agencies will develop or operate the proposed facilities. Similarly, while the Master Plan proposes an integrated Technology & Innovation Zone, it does not establish whether the zone will ultimately be created.

The proposals provide an initial framework for Delhi’s technology and digital infrastructure expansion, with land identification, project design, policy finalisation and implementation details still to be worked out.