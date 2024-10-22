Business Standard
Home / India News / IMD issues 5-day weather warning for eastern India due to Northeast monsoon

IMD issues 5-day weather warning for eastern India due to Northeast monsoon

According to the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh today

Rain, Chennai Rains

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur in isolated regions. | File Photo: PTI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rainfall activity over the southeast peninsular region for the next five days, adding that downpour is likely to affect various regions of eastern India.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh today. Also, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected to take place in isolated locations over Yanam in Puducherry, along with regions under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Surat Clean Air Action Plan (SCAP). Strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/h and gusts up to 50 km/h are expected in isolated places in Rayalaseema.

On Wednesday and Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in isolated locations over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, with strong surface winds of 30-40 km/h and gusts of 50 km/h in isolated areas of Rayalaseema, the Meteorological Centre stated.

On Friday, heavy rain is expected in isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur in isolated regions over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

"On Saturday, these regions are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema," the department further stated.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

