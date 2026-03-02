IMD warns of hot spell in North India; rainfall likely in northeast

A shifting weather pattern is set to bring thunderstorms and gusty winds to Northeast and South India, even as a steady rise in temperatures signals the onset of early heat conditions across North India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) rain activity is expected in the Northeast and southern states, large parts of northern and central India are likely to see warmer days ahead.

Rain in Northeast, winds across northern plains

A spell of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over parts of the Northeast, along with showers in select southern states. Isolated rain or snowfall is also expected in the western Himalayan region later this week.

According to the weather bulletin, strong surface winds are forecast to sweep across parts of the northern plains over the next few days, bringing breezy daytime conditions.

Hot and humid weather ahead

Hot and humid weather is likely in isolated coastal pockets in the western states early this week. A gradual and widespread rise in daytime temperatures is expected across large parts of northwest and central India over the next five days.

Many areas in the northwest are likely to record above-normal to markedly above-normal maximum temperatures. Central and western regions will also see a steady uptick, while eastern and peninsular parts may witness a slower but sustained rise.

Delhi weather: Clear skies, breezy days

The national capital is expected to see mainly clear skies with occasionally strong surface winds during the day. Daytime temperatures will remain well above normal over the coming week, while minimum temperatures are set to inch up after the next 24 hours.

On Monday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, with warm afternoons and breezy conditions prevailing.