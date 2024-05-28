Business Standard
Incessant rainfall affects normal life in Manipur, several areas inundated

Major roads were also inundated at Kakwa in Imphal West district affecting traffic movement, they said

Heavy Rainfall

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Incessant heavy rainfall inundated several areas of Manipur on Tuesday affecting normal life, officials said.
In Imphal East district traffic movement was affected at Andro parking, Checkon, Mahabali and Wangkhei due to waterlogging caused by clogged drains.
Major roads were also inundated at Kakwa in Imphal West district affecting traffic movement, they said.
No report of death or injury have been reported in the heavy rain, officials said.
Heavy train triggered a mudslide near Sinam village in Kangpokpi district on NH 37 Imphal-Silchar highway sweeping off a truck into a gorge. Several other trucks have been left stranded waiting for excavators to clear the debris, officials said.
In Senapati district many rivers are overflowing and flood waters have entered several localities of the district.
Several rivers in Imphal valley including the largest Imphal river have also swelled due to the incessant heavy rainfall, they said.

Topics : Manipur heavy rains Imphal

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

