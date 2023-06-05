close

India hugely growing aviation market but underserved: Air India CEO

The Tata Group took over the loss-making Air India from the government in January last year

Press Trust of India Istanbul
Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Listen to This Article

India is a hugely growing aviation market but also underserved, especially on international routes, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

The Air India CEO and Managing Director was speaking at a session at the IATA World Air Transport Summit.

While India is a "hugely growing market", it is also an underserved market, as there are less than 50 wide-body aircraft (with domestic carriers), he said.

Earlier this year, Air India placed an order for 470 planes with Boeing and Airbus.

In the context of the aircraft order, Wilson said there is a significant imbalance that the airline is trying to address.

He was referring to the shortage of wide-body planes in India.

Wilson also said that a few years ago, 13 Boeing 787 planes were grounded as Air India did not have funds and there was also a requirement for "30,000 spare parts".

He was responding to a query related to supply-chain issues.

The Tata Group took over the loss-making Air India from the government in January last year.

Responding to a query, Wilson said there is not a "level-playing field" with respect to various aspects in the international aviation space.

While replying to a question in relation to supply-chain issues, he said it is "very frustrating" when you sit on assets, people and opportunities, when there is a delay in new aircraft deliveries.

His comments were in general and not specific to an order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Aviation Indian aviation

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

