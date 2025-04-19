Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's 1st prototype fast-breeder reactor to be commissioned by Sept 2026

India's 1st prototype fast-breeder reactor to be commissioned by Sept 2026

The commissioning of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) will mark the second stage of India's three-stage nuclear programme

Nuclear reactor, Nuclear plant

Representative Image: The government has announced a nuclear energy mission that aims to produce 100 GW electricity through nuclear power. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's first prototype fast-breeder reactor in Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam is expected to be commissioned next year, nearly two years after it got the go-ahead from the nuclear regulator, officials have said.

The commissioning of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) will mark the second stage of India's three-stage nuclear programme that aims to recycle spent fuel to reduce the inventory of radioactive waste.

The PFBR being developed in Kalpakkam is the first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to use plutonium-based mixed oxide as fuel and liquid sodium as coolant. It will also utilise the spent fuel of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, which form the mainstay of nuclear power in India at present.

 

While the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) operates nuclear power plants in the country, the PFBR in Kalpakkam is being developed by the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam (BHAVINI).

"BHAVINI's 500 MW PFBR is in the advanced stage of integrated commissioning, with expected first criticality by 2025-26," Department of Atomic Energy officials recently told the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches ₹121.8 crore assets in Neomax Properties money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches Rs 121.8 cr worth assets of Neomax Group in Rs 8,000 cr scam

Starship rocket, SpaceX

Tamil Nadu Cabinet clears space policy, eyes ₹10,000 crore investment

MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu forms panel on state autonomy, cites Centre's overreach

Nainar Nagenthiran, Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Seat-sharing with TTV, OPS for 2026 to be decided together: TN BJP chief

They had told the committee that the first criticality of the PFBR was expected to be achieved in March and the plant would be completed by September 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the commencement of core loading in the nuclear reactor in March last year.

Last July, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) granted permission for loading of fuel, first approach to criticality and conducting low-power physics experiments for the PFBR.

PFBRs are critical for India's nuclear programme as the spent fuel from these reactors will be used to power the thorium-based reactors that form the third stage of the closed fuel cycle.

The government has announced a nuclear energy mission that aims to produce 100 GW electricity through nuclear power.

At present, India's installed nuclear power capacity stands at 8.18 GW. An additional 7.30 GW nuclear energy projects are under construction or commissioning and 7.00 GW have been sanctioned and are currently undergoing pre-project activities.

Upon completion of these projects, India's nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22.48 GW by 2031-32.

Beyond this, NPCIL plans to add another 15.40 GW through indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors and 17.60 GW through Light Water Reactors with foreign cooperation, bringing the total installed capacity to 55 GW.

Additionally, BHAVINI is expected to contribute 3.80 GW through Fast Breeder Reactors while the remainder of the capacity will come from Small Modular Reactors, Bharat Small Reactors, and other advanced nuclear technologies developed with private sector collaboration.

More From This Section

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Latest LIVE: 4 killed, 14 rescued as building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

West Bengal Guv, NCW team to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today

arrest

Main accused in Kasganj gang-rape arrested after encounter with UP police

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Indian student killed in Texas hit-and-run just weeks before graduation

Railways, train

Deoband-Roorkee rail line approved, cuts Delhi-Dehradun distance by 40 km

Topics : Tamil Nadu Nuclear reactors nuclear reactor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon