Home / India News / Main accused in Kasganj gang-rape arrested after encounter with UP police

Main accused in Kasganj gang-rape arrested after encounter with UP police

The 30-year-old is among 10 people allegedly involved in the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Kasganj on April 10

The main accused in the gang rape of a woman was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj after an encounter with police. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Kasganj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

The main accused in the gang rape of a woman was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj after an encounter with police, a senior police official said.

The man, Yogesh alias Block Pramukh, allegedly opened fire on the police team on Friday night who fired back and hit him in the leg, they said.

The 30-year-old is among 10 people allegedly involved in the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Kasganj on April 10.

According to police, around 10.30 pm, cops signalled a suspicious motorcycle rider to stop on Tatarpur Road but he drove away while firing at the police team.

 

Police fired back in self-defence and a bullet hit Yogesh's leg. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The encounter was carried out by a joint team of Kotwali police station of Kasganj, SOG and surveillance team during checking on Tatarpur road, police said.

Police have recovered from the accused a pistol, two live and two empty cartridges, a white motorcycle without a number plate and the earrings looted from the victim.

On April 10, a 16-year-old girl went to get her ration card prepared with her 17-year-old fiance.

After returning from the office of the District Supply Officer (DSO), they were sitting near a canal when around 10 people came and allegedly took them behind the bushes.

While three men allegedly raped the girl, others took her gold earrings and Rs 5,000 cash. They also forcibly took Rs 5,000 from her fiance's phone through UPI, according to the complaint.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Rape cases rape case

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

