Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Seven states enact laws on lines of Jan Vishwas Act to encourage business

Seven states enact laws on lines of Jan Vishwas Act to encourage business

This year, the seven states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, passed their own legislations or promulgated ordinances on the lines of the Jan Vishwas Act

business, corporate

They said the combined effect of the states is expected to boost entrepreneurship, reduce litigation, provide regulatory clarity and make state-level investment climates more predictable | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven NDA-ruled states are pushing for reforms on the lines of the Jan Vishwas Act, which de-criminalises minor offences by replacing prison terms with fines, to make investment climates more predictable and business-friendly, officials said on Friday.

This year, the seven states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, passed their own legislations or promulgated ordinances on the lines of the Jan Vishwas Act, making it the largest coordinated deregulation push undertaken at the state level to date, they said.

"Together, these reforms represent a structural shift toward trust-based governance, cutting down on criminalisation for routine, technical, or procedural non-compliances," the officials said.

 

They said the combined effect of the states is expected to boost entrepreneurship, reduce litigation, provide regulatory clarity and make state-level investment climates more predictable and business-friendly.

Maharashtra has approved the Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, amending seven rules across five departments, including labour, revenue and public health, to modernise penalty frameworks.

Also Read

business, reform, idea

Centre's district-level playbook to steer business reforms in statespremium

Vedanta

'Vedanta poised to gain from commodity cycle, deleveraging efforts'

bfsi

BS BFSI Summit: Top experts from the finance world to share their insights

Office, Office space

Allcargo Group appoints Punit Misra as President & Chief Business Officer

commerce ministry

Govt maps 12,167 HSN codes to ministries to boost ease of doing business

In Madhya Pradesh, efforts are ongoing to amend 144 sections across 24 Acts, removing criminal penalties and rationalising compliance requirements.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly passed its Jan Vishwas Bill in July, decriminalising 163 provisions across eight Acts, shifting from jail terms towards streamlined monetary penalties.

The Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill amended 516 provisions across 11 laws spanning six departments, in one of the most extensive clean-ups this year.

The Haryana Jan Vishwas Ordinance has decriminalised 164 provisions across 42 Acts administered by 17 departments, making it the broadest cross-departmental exercise among the states.

The Odisha government also promulgated the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, covering 15 key proposals under 10 departments, aimed at reducing unnecessary penal action and improving ease of service delivery.

The Tripura Jan Vishwas Act 2025 amends 16 sections across 10 laws, including five complete repeals of outdated provisions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, other states

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for 1st Atal canteen in Delhi's Timarpur

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: L-G orders tighter intel, stricter checks on doctors & sellers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges fair prices, better safety for fishing communities

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee writes to EC, seeks immediate intervention

Topics : business Ease of Doing Business Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon