Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 03:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's exports to Australia up 64.4% in Nov: Commerce ministry data

India's exports to Australia up 64.4% in Nov: Commerce ministry data

Imports of essential raw materials, such as metalliferous ores, cotton, wood and wood products have fuelled India's industries, it said, adding that sectors such as electronics

export

The total trade, however, moderated in 2023-24 to USD 24 billion in 2023-24. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's exports to its trade agreement partner Australia rose 64.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 643.7 million in November on account of healthy growth in sectors such as textiles, chemicals and agricultural products, according to the commerce ministry data.

However, the country's merchandise exports recorded a decline of 5.21 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.56 billion during April-November 2024-25, the preliminary data showed.

India and Australia implemented an interim trade pact -- Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) -- on December 29, 2022 and are now in negotiations to widen the scope of the pact and make it a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

 

On the completion of two years of ECTA, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the agreement has brought with it increased market access for Indian exporters, expanded opportunities for MSMEs and farmers, and generated several employment avenues.

It has also enabled growth in exports by 14 per cent in 2023-24; notable boost in IT/ITeS, business and travel services; and port-study work and work holiday visas, he said in a port on social media platform X.

Also Read

Trade deal, FTA

Free trade deal may get delayed as Australia approaches 2025 elections

India Australia

India, Australia assess progress in FTA talks, eye early agreement

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Strategic partnership growing steadily with Australia: EAM Jaishankar

Quad, modi, Anthony Albanese, Fumio Kishida, joe Biden,

Australia and India claim Quad to remain unaffected from US election result

India-Australia flag

India aiming to close FTA negotiations with Australia in 2 months: Report

"The expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries under the agreement reflect the growing business-to-business and people-to-people engagements. We are committed to building on the momentum that the Ind-Aus ECTA has generated and achieve the AUD 100 billion trade target by 2030," Goyal said.

In a statement, the commerce ministry said the key sectors like textiles, chemicals, and agriculture have shown substantial growth, while exports on new lines, including gold studded with diamonds and turbojets highlight the diversification enabled by the agreement.

Imports of essential raw materials, such as metalliferous ores, cotton, wood and wood products have fuelled India's industries, it said, adding that sectors such as electronics and engineering have room for growth.

Since its signing, bilateral merchandise trade has more than doubled, surging from USD 12.2 billion in 2020-21 to USD 26 billion in 2022-23.

The total trade, however, moderated in 2023-24 to USD 24 billion in 2023-24. "The current fiscal year continues to reflect strong momentum. Total merchandise bilateral trade from April-November 2024 reached USD 16.3 billion," the ministry said.

Exchange of preferential import data has commenced between both countries, highlighting the effective implementation of the agreement in 2023. The data reveals export and imports utilisation at 79 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively.

So far, ten rounds and inter-sessional discussions have been held for the proposed CECA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bastar Olympics platform for youth to show talent, build new Bharat: PM

Modi, Narendra Modi

Let us eliminate division, hatred as we take part in Mahakumbh: PM Modi

jeju air flight crash

LIVE News: 179 presumed dead in plane crash in South Korea, only 2 survivors

Proba 3 mission, Isro

India's growing space ambitions: List of Isro's major achievements in 2024

Himachal Pradesh snowfall

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after day-long closure due to snowfall

Topics : India-Australia free trade agreement India's export Commerce ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon