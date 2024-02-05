Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's largest theatre festival 'Bharat Rang Mahotsav' begins in Gujarat

The Bharat Rang Mahotsav is a 21-day cultural event featuring over 150 plays, workshops, and discussions

Bharat Rang Mahotsav , theatre

Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a successful launch in Mumbai, India's largest theatre festival, Bharat Rang Mahotsav commenced in the Kachchh district of Gujarat on Sunday.
According to an official release, the festival's Bhuj segment commenced with the staging of 'Uttararamacharitam', written by Shri Mahakavi Bhavabhuti and directed by Shri Dr. Chavan Pramod R. from the Department of Dramatics, Faculty of Performing Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The play, performed in Gujarati, featured a team of 25 NSD students. Today, 'Golden Jubilee', written and directed by Shri Saurabh Nayyar, will be presented by 21 students of the Jubilee Theatre Company, Mumbai, at the Town Hall in Nagar Palika, Bhuj.
At the Delhi Campus on February 4th, 2024, Rangprayog, MPSD, performed Aadi Vikramaditya, a compilation of narratives drawn from Sinhasana Battisi and Betaal Pachchisi, renowned for their cultural significance. This production typically features a selection of four out of the thirty-two dolls, each narrating a distinct tale.
The Bharat Rang Mahotsav is a 21-day cultural event featuring over 150 plays, workshops, and discussions. The festival will be held in 15 cities across India, showcasing the country's vibrant performing arts and culture.
The 25th year of this festival holds special significance as it brings together diverse theatrical voices in a celebration of the magic of theatre. Audiences can expect a captivating array of theatrical forms, including international productions, folk and traditional plays, modern dramas, graduate showcases, and collegiate street plays. The festival will unfold in parallel venues across Mumbai, Pune, Bhuj, Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Dibrugarh, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ramnagar, and Srinagar, ensuring a nationwide celebration of the transformative power of theatre.
This year, NSD has introduced Rang Haat, an innovative initiative aiming to create Asia's first global theatre market. Rang Haat brings together theatre artists, programmers, patrons, and supporters to discover hidden talent, showcase international projects, and foster creative and financial partnerships.
Participants will gain exposure to a wider audience, opening doors to potential collaborative ventures and energizing the global theatre landscape.

Also Read

MachineGames reveals first look of upcoming Indiana Jones video game

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Yogi govt to uphold integrity of UP Board exams, prevent cheating

Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Prasad arrives in Delhi for week-long India visit

Section 144 imposed near Jharkhand assembly ahead of special session

Female Robot 'Vyommitra' to be launched before Isro's 'Gaganyaan' mission

Your visit will boost India-France friendship: PM Modi to Emmanuel Macron

Topics : Theatre in India Gujarat government Gujarat theatres

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon