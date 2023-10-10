Replicating its Madhya Pradesh strategy, BJP fields 7 MPs in Rajasthan

The BJP on Monday released its first list of 41 candidates for Rajasthan’s Assembly elections on November 23, fielding seven sitting MPs and denying tickets to some party veterans.

The party replaced its legislator in Vidhyadhar Nagar, the only seat it held in the list of 41. The BJP's decision to field seven of its 24 MPs from the state in the assembly elections matches its strategy in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, where incumbent MPs have been asked to contest the assembly elections.

Two prominent BJP leaders were denied tickets: Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi, who is the son-in-law of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, and former Jhotwara MLA Rajpal Singh Shekhawat. Both are loyalists of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje

In the Vidhayadhar Nagar assembly seat, the BJP has fielded Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari. She is a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur. Rajvi has been the MLA from Vidhyadhar Nagar since 2008.

The BJP has nominated Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who won a silver medal in shooting at the 2004 Athens Olympics, from Jhotwara in place of Rajpal Singh Shekhawat.

Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajya Sabha MP and the BJP’s tallest tribal leader in Rajasthan, has been fielded from the Sawai Madhopur seat in eastern Rajasthan, a region where the saffron party performed poorly in 2018.

Also Read Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states? BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress? Congress will again form govt in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot on upcoming polls Rajasthan assembly polls: 80-plus voters allowed to cast ballot from home BJP is strong on the ground level, says Leaders of Opposition in Rajasthan Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves 90% discount on bus fares for women BJP releases first candidate list for Rajasthan; Vasundhara Raje missing

By fielding Meena, who has a sizable following in the region, the BJP aims to improve its performance in districts like Sawai Madhopur, where it now holds no seats. Sawai Madhopur has four Assembly constituencies.

Incumbent Alwar MP Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara in Alwar district.

Other MPs who will contest the Assembly elections include Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Kumar from the Mandawa seat (Jhunjhunu district), Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary from Kishangarh (Ajmer district), and Jalore-Sirohi MP Devji Patel who will be in the fray from Sanchore (Sanchore district).

Gujjar leader Vijay Bainsla, who is the son of the late Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, the face of Gujjar quota agitation, will contest the upcoming polls on a BJP ticket from the Deoli-Uniara in Tonk.

Another important name in the list is former MP Subhash Maharia who has been fielded from Lachhmangarh in Sikar district, where the incumbent MLA is state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra. Maharia was a BJP MP before he switched to the Congress and again returned to the BJP in May.