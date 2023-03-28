close

India to support African partner nations in all defence matters: Rajnath

India is steadfast in commitment to provide support in all defence-related matters to African partner countries, including capability enhancement of armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said

India is steadfast in its commitment to provide support in all defence-related matters to African partner countries, including capability enhancement of their armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conclave of Army chiefs in which 31 delegates from African nations participated, including 10 Army chiefs, Singh said India is at the forefront of providing training to the armed forces of African countries.

He said the training programmes cover a wide range of areas including counter-insurgency, maritime security and specialised training in new domains such as drone operations and cyber warfare.

India is steadfast in its commitment to provide support in all defence-related matters to our African partner countries including capability enhancement of their armed forces, he said.

Noting that India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years, Singh also invited African countries to explore Indian defence equipment and technologies.

