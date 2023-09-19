close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

India will receive heavy monsoon rains in September, says weather chief

The monsoon, the lifeblood of India's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed to water its farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will receive heavy monsoon rains at the tail end of the four-month season, the chief of the weather office said on Tuesday, bringing farmers succour after the driest August in more than a century hit some summer crops.

The monsoon, the lifeblood of India's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed to water its farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers.
 
"Monsoon rains picked up pace after the 3rd or the 4th of this month," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department, told Reuters in an interview.
 
"We now expect that the monsoon will be normal or above normal in September."
 
Most rice areas except some eastern regions would get good rains, he said.
 
Also crucial for crops such as corn, cotton, soybeans, sugarcane and peanuts, the monsoon is 7% above average in September but 8% below average since the season began on June 1.
 

Also Read

IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

IMD weather forecast (Aug 24): Prediction of rainfall, alerts in states

Weather forecast today (Sept 6): IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 9

Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

7 leopard cubs die at Bengaluru biological park after virus attack

At 1.8 million, 5% Canadians have the Indian heritage: Census data

Instacart valuation zooms above $14 billion after stock pops 43% in debut

Will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

HCLTech grants $5 mn under CSR initiative to combat climate in Americas

With a weak start, monsoon rains were 9% below average in June before rebounding to 13% above average in July. The monsoon was patchy again in August, with the weather office registering 36% below average rains last month.
 
The weather office defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the season.
 
Current weather conditions indicate that the monsoon is unlikely to start receding in the next few days, Mohapatra said.
"We can see new circulations and low-pressure areas over many parts of the country, so there are no symptoms of monsoon withdrawal at this stage," he said. "It's going to be delayed." The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by Sept. 17.
 
The El Nino weather pattern led to poor rains in June and August.
 
But an active phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation - a moving system of wind, cloud and pressure that circles the equator - helped bring good rains in July and September, Mohapatra said.
 
"It clearly shows that El Nino is not the only factor that impacts the monsoon. Other regional variations also play big roles," he said.
Topics : Rainfall weather forecasts Monsoon

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon