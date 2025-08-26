Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian boss abroad asks staff to log off at 7 pm; internet users react

An employee shared how his Indian boss in a foreign firm asks him to log off at 7 pm, sparking debates on work culture, remote work, and work-life balance in India

When was the last time you logged out of work on time, let alone left the workplace early? As the debate over a 72-hour workweek continues, a Reddit post has caught the internet’s attention after an employee shared that his Indian boss told him to log off at 7 pm because it was "getting late".
 
In his post, the employee wrote, "Ever had your boss ask you to log off because it’s 7 pm?" Highlighting how he enjoys a perfect work-life balance, the employee said that his boss patiently waits for him to log in at whatever time he feels like and then asks him to log off at 7 pm because it’s getting late.
 
 
He emphasised how different cultures and time zones play a crucial role in deciding the work culture. "Indian boss, but not Indian company. Foreign culture and a different time zone," he stressed.
 
"I can roll out of my bed at 11 am, log in at 12, chill a bit till 5, and log off. And if there’s a need to stay past 5 pm, I'm asked to log off at 7 pm because it is getting late. Permanent work from home," he wrote.

How did internet users react?

Several internet users reacted to his post, with some even jestingly questioning if there are any openings at his company.

Taking a dig at the existing work culture in India, a user wrote, "Yes, my manager asks me to log off at 6:55 pm, when the log off time is at 6 pm and asks me to log in again at 8 pm." 
 
Several users agreed that foreign firms have a better work culture, with one user responding, "My boss scolded me in a team meeting not to work late nights. And if I am sick, then he calls me to ask how I am doing and scolds me again if I do not eat or take my meds. We both work in India, but the company is UK-based." 
Another wrote, "I'm in a similar boat, but with a twist. I work with clients in the US, and they have their own clients that I support on the dev and tech side. Since I need to coordinate with them regularly, they honestly don’t care where I work from home or the office, as long as the work gets done. So I’ve basically got a work-from-home setup with flexible hours."

'Remote work gets a bad rap'

However, not everyone was impressed. Some users argued that such posts contribute to the negative perception of working from home. One comment read: “Remote work gets a bad rap because of people like these bragging about not doing any work online. Please keep this type of stuff to yourself.”
 
Advising to clock in sincerely, another user said, "If you come in late and only work 5-6 hours, soon it will start showing up in your output. If enough people abuse the system, the Indian boss will become Indian."

India among most overworked globally

The conversation also ties into broader concerns about overwork in India. According to International Labour Organization (ILO) data, Indian workers logged an average of 45.7 hours per week in 2024. Over half (51 per cent) worked 49 hours or more, ranking India among the world’s most overworked countries and raising questions about sustainable work practices and the need for balance.

