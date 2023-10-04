Indo-Gangetic plain continues to battle pollution despite NCAP: Report

The Indo-Gangetic Plain remains besieged by persistent pollution, despite initiatives under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), according to a report by Respirer Living Sciences and Climate Trends. Released on Wednesday, the study reveals that seven of the top 10 most polluted cities lie within this plain, covering areas in Delhi-NCR and Bihar.

Cities named in this alarming list include Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Meerut from the NCR region, as well as Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been deployed in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution, but the problem persists.

Delhi retains its unfortunate distinction as the country's most polluted city. Data shows that from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, the city registered PM2.5 levels of 100.1 μg/m3, which is 3.3 times the limit specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and a staggering 20 times the World Health Organisation' s (WHO) recommended limit.

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, serves as a critical parameter to gauge the health impact of air pollution. Data on this is accessible via NCAP, which has set a target to cut PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 40 per cent, based on 2017 figures, by 2026.

Although Delhi's air quality improved by 4 per cent from the previous year, Patna saw a concerning 24 per cent deterioration. Other cities like Nalbari in Assam, Asansol in West Bengal, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh also ranked high on the pollution scale.

The report states that factors such as stubble burning, firecrackers, cooler temperatures, and minimal rainfall contribute to a spike in pollution in cities like Delhi during winter.

Also Read India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP? Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct TMS Ep513: Tax collection, air pollution, OMC stocks, Google Search's genAI Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops Safety ratings under Bharat NCAP to play significant role in buying cars Cabinet Secy reviews situation in Sikkim, emphasises evacuation of people Delighted that India won highest ever number of medals in Asian Games: Prez 'Travel for LiFE' fantastic initiative, worth replicating: PATA chairperson 16 media bodies write to CJI on 'repressive use' of investigating agencies ED not expected to be vindictive in conduct, should act with probity: SC

In contrast, Aizawl in Mizoram reported the country's cleanest air, with a PM2.5 concentration of 11 μg/m3. Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka and Mandikhera in Haryana followed closely. However, even these levels surpassed the WHO's safety threshold, though they stayed within the CPCB's recommended limit.

Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, observed that cities within the Indo-Gangetic Plain have seen improvements. But she noted, “The gravity of the pollution in these cities means they still report the country's highest PM levels.”

Zooming out, another study titled “The State of Global Air Quality Funding 2023” emphasises the chronic lack of financial resources allocated to counter air pollution. Shockingly, only 1 per cent of global development funds are directed at projects to tackle this issue, even as air pollution is responsible for 70 lakh deaths annually.