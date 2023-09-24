close
Infrastructure development matches with aspirations of 1.4 bn Indians: PM

The launch of these trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 these states, a PMO statement said earlier

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

These Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest trains along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time for the passengers | Photo: BJP Twitter

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains, and said that the speed and scale of infrastructure development are matching with aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.
"The speed and scale of infrastructure development are matching with the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Today people of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat will get the facility of Vande Bharat Express trains. These new Vande Bharat Express trains depict the new energy of the country," PM Modi said while speaking at the launch of new trains.
PM Modi said that 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are already running, now nine more will be added to them.
"The popularity of Vande Bharat trains is constantly rising. Over 1,11,00,000 crore passengers have already travelled on them," he added.
The launch of these trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 these states, a PMO statement said earlier.
The new trains are Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad -Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada - Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar - Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

These Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest trains along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time for the passengers.
As compared to the current fastest train along the route, the Rourkela- Bhubaneswar - Puri Vande Bharat Express and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be faster by about 3 hours.
Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express by more than 2.5 hours; Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express by more than 2 hours.
Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express by about 1 hour; and Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express by about half an hour.
"In line with the Prime Minister's vision to improve connectivity of important religious places across the country, Rourkela- Bhubaneswar - Puri Vande Bharat Express and Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express will connect important religious towns of Puri and Madurai. Also, the Vijayawada - Chennai Vande Bharat Express will operate via the Renigunta route and will provide connectivity to the Tirupati Pilgrimage Centre," the PMO statement added.
The introduction of these Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country. These trains, equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, will be a key step towards providing modern, speedy and comfortable means of travel to common people, professionals, businessmen, student community and tourists," the PMO statement added.

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

