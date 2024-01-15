Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Investors subscribe 54% of Medi Assist IPO on 1st day of offering

The Rs 1,171.57 crore IPO received bids for 1,05,68,425 shares against 1,96,19,719 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 89 per cent and the quota for non-institutional investors received 45 per cent subscription

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Medi Assist Healthcare Services received 54 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday.
The Rs 1,171.57 crore IPO received bids for 1,05,68,425 shares against 1,96,19,719 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 89 per cent and the quota for non-institutional investors received 45 per cent subscription.
The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 2,80,28,168 equity shares. It has a price range of Rs 397-418 a share.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services, the Bessemer Ventures and Investcorp-backed third-party insurance administrator, on Friday raised Rs 351.5 crore from anchor investors.
The selling promoters include company chairman Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, Medimatter Health Management, Bessemer Health Capital, and Investcorp Private Equity Fund.
Medi Assist covers over 18,000 hospitals across 1,069 cities and 31 states and has 35 insurers as partners.
Nuvama Wealth Management, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Uttar Pradesh's priority sector lending likely to jump 52% in FY25

Ayodhya Ram temple to be open for public from January 23, says Trust

Rajasthan govt likely to seek PM Narendra Modi's help to promote tourism

Dharavi residents to get 350 sq ft flats after redevelopment: Adani Group

Over 248 mn Indians moved out of poverty in last 9 years: NITI report

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Asia Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon