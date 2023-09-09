Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

It speaks volumes of India's rise: FICCI prez on G20 summit Declaration

Earlier today External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the G20 Leaders's Summit Declaration adopted on Saturday focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth

G20 logo illuminates at the main gate of Jama Masjid ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Friday.

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Subhrakant Panda on Saturday said that the signing of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration speaks volumes about the rise of India as a global leader.
Speaking to ANI, Subhrakant Panda said, "There was a lot of speculation (on the consensus). I think this is absolutely fantastic news. I think this speaks volumes about India's rise as a global leader and India's diplomatic capabilities. It is his (PM Modi) leadership and his vision which has brought this."
Earlier today External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the G20 Leaders's Summit Declaration adopted on Saturday focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.
Addressing a joint press conference, Jaishankar said the Declaration seeks to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goals and has come up with an action plan accordingly.
"The declaration the leaders have agreed on today, focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth. It seeks to accelerate progress on SDGs and has come up with an action plan accordingly," the minister said.
"It envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others," he added.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

From Paatram to Madhurima, what's on the menu for G20 grand dinner

Biden to Kishida, what G20 leaders had to say about economic corridors

200 job fairs to be organised in Haryana this year: Chief Minister Khattar

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Over 100,000 travelled on Vande Bharat trains from Aug 15 to Sept 8

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced at the G20 Summit that consensus has been built on New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration. He announced its adoption.
"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible," PM Modi said.
The announcement of the adoption of the Declaration was welcomed with the thumping of desks.
The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit G20 Meet FICCI

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon